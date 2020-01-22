North Platte Community Playhouse receives donation from guild

Darlene Stewart, president of the North Platte Community Playhouse Guild, poses with Stuart Shepherd, president of the Playhouse, after Stewart presented Shepherd with a $7,500 donation at the board’s January meeting. The money was collected through the 2019 Carousel of Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.