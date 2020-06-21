The North Platte Community Playhouse has received three grants to support its operations.
The Nebraska Arts Council awarded the Playhouse two grants. A $9,076 grant for fiscal year 2020-21 will help support basic operations of the theater. In addition, a $3,161 CARES grant was awarded to assist in paying salaries during the COVID-19 shutdown. This has allowed Playhouse employees to continue maintenance projects, such as upgrading the dressing room areas, according to a press release from Sue McKain, grant administrator for the Playhouse.
Another CARES grant of $2,500 was received from Humanities Nebraska to assist with the Neville Center’s utilities during the shutdown.
“The North Platte Community Playhouse contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in North Platte,” Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise said. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the North Platte Community Playhouse because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”
The press release says, “The North Platte Community Playhouse is extremely grateful to these entities and our elected representatives for making these funds available, and hopes to ‘raise the curtain’ again soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.