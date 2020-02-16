Kerson Leong, hailed as “Canada’s next great violinist,” will perform at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. This will be the second concert in the North Platte Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
Leong, 23, is performing instead of Timothy Chooi, who had a scheduling conflict, according to a press release from the concert association.
Admission is with season membership in the North Platte Concert Association. Memberships may be purchased by contacting Pat Hoban, secretary, at 1412 W. Fourth St., or by phone at 308-534-4699. Prices for memberships are $60 for adults, $110 for families (parents or grandparents and minor-age children), and $15 for students. Patron memberships are also available.
Memberships also will be sold before the Leong concert.
Season membership includes reciprocity with concert associations in McCook, Cozad, Kearney, Holdrege and Grand Island. More information can be found at npconcertassociation.org.
