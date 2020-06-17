The North Platte Critter Swap will be held at its new location at Harvest Christian Fellowship this weekend.
The swap is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1501 S. Dewey St.
Those interested can call Jean at 308-539-2026 or visit the North Platte Critter Swap’s Facebook page for additional information.
