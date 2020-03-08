Jeff Mitchell, employee of Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment Inc. of North Platte, recently passed the NAFED Certified Fire Extinguisher Technician and NAFED Kitchen Fire Extinguishing System exams. By passing these exams, Mitchell has demonstrated superior knowledge of hazards inherent in different occupancies, and the ability to apply codes, understand regulations, manufacture requirements and standards regarding fire extinguishers and kitchen hood systems, according to a press release.
Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment Inc. has over 30 employees serving clients in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, and South Dakota. The company provides and installs fire alarm, security, sound, intercom and nurse call systems, services fire extinguishers, provides monitoring services for building systems and is a licensed sprinkler contractor in Colorado and Nebraska.
