North Platte Giving Day in May helped raise funds to fit new tennis shoes for school children in North Platte and all of Lincoln County through the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Many children in need of school shoes benefit from the project and soon will with the school season approaching, a press release said.
Giving Day donations:
» $15, Don and Phyllis Swigart.
» $25, Judy Rossetter; Diane Morales: Al and Linda Schimek; anonymous; anonymous.
» $50, anonymous.
» $100, Gary Byrne; Connie Klemm; Jane and Daren Wilkinson in memory of Barb Conley; Charles Scripter.
» $150, Anne Maciejewski.
» $250, Rob and Paulette Stefka.
» $500, Sam and Linda Perry.
» $725, anonymous.
» $1200, Brown’s Shoe Fit.
Brown’s Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe will help the Goodfellow board properly measure and fit each child in need properly.
“We thank them for the continued support and time of their well trained staff to do this for our organization,” the organization wrote in the press release.
Gifts and memorials can be made at any time to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St.
For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.