North Platte High School’s speech team competed at the Lexington Speech Tournament on Jan. 11.

Varsity Results

Duet acting

Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, fifth place.

Entertainment speaking

Bailey Roeder, first place.

Yanira Rodriguez, sixth place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Josh Stoner, first place.

Humorous prose

Aden Reed, first place.

Derek Patterson, third place.

Maddie Ochsner, sixth place.

Megan Jerabek, second place.

Informative speaking

Katelyn Rossell, first place.

Maggie Cook, fifth place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, first place.

Bailey Roeder-Derek Patterson-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, fourth place.

Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, second place.

Katie Bowers-Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie Von Kampen-Rachel Young, sixth place.

Persuasive speaking

Annie Von Kampen, sixth place.

Katelyn Rossell, second place.

Poetry interpretation

Maddie Ochsner, fourth place.

Serious prose

Annie Von Kampen, first place.

Yanira Rodriguez, fifth place.

Novice results

Entertainment speaking

Hunter Hothan, third place.

Reyna Wiezorek, second place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Hunter Hothan, third place.

Izaak Ochsner, fourth place.

Humorous prose

Andrew Timms, fourth place.

Informative speaking

Jenna Hood, third place.

Paxton Robertson, fourth place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Olivia Stacy, Madeline McCabe,

Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek,

Andrew Timms, third place.

Persuasive speaking

Chantel Vargas, third place.

Olivia Stacy, fourth place.

Poetry interpretation

Andrew Timms, third place.

Drue Russell, fourth place.

Madeline McCabe, first place.

Serious prose

Brylie Smith, sixth place.

Rachel Young, first place.

