North Platte High School’s speech team competed at the Lexington Speech Tournament on Jan. 11.
Varsity Results
Duet acting
Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, fifth place.
Entertainment speaking
Bailey Roeder, first place.
Yanira Rodriguez, sixth place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Josh Stoner, first place.
Humorous prose
Aden Reed, first place.
Derek Patterson, third place.
Maddie Ochsner, sixth place.
Megan Jerabek, second place.
Informative speaking
Katelyn Rossell, first place.
Maggie Cook, fifth place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, first place.
Bailey Roeder-Derek Patterson-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, fourth place.
Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, second place.
Katie Bowers-Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie Von Kampen-Rachel Young, sixth place.
Persuasive speaking
Annie Von Kampen, sixth place.
Katelyn Rossell, second place.
Poetry interpretation
Maddie Ochsner, fourth place.
Serious prose
Annie Von Kampen, first place.
Yanira Rodriguez, fifth place.
Novice results
Entertainment speaking
Hunter Hothan, third place.
Reyna Wiezorek, second place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Hunter Hothan, third place.
Izaak Ochsner, fourth place.
Humorous prose
Andrew Timms, fourth place.
Informative speaking
Jenna Hood, third place.
Paxton Robertson, fourth place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Olivia Stacy, Madeline McCabe,
Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek,
Andrew Timms, third place.
Persuasive speaking
Chantel Vargas, third place.
Olivia Stacy, fourth place.
Poetry interpretation
Andrew Timms, third place.
Drue Russell, fourth place.
Madeline McCabe, first place.
Serious prose
Brylie Smith, sixth place.
Rachel Young, first place.
