North Platte High School students Elliot Purdy and Aleecia Pace have been selected as North Platte High School’s nominees for the 2019-20 Nebraska School Activities Association’s Believer and Achiever Award!
The NSAA and U.S. Bank sponsor Believers & Achievers, a statewide awards program that recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders. Believers & Achievers has been designed to reward high school students in Nebraska for their excellence in academics and participation in NSAA activities, according to a press release. Students who show a commitment to citizenship, school involvement and community projects will be honored in the Believers & Achievers program.
48 high school seniors will be selected and honored during the 2019-20 academic year.
The pictures and profiles of six Believers & Achievers will be featured monthly in the on the NSAA website. A poster will be produced and sent to each member high school for display. The selected individuals will be honored with an award at an NSAA championship contest during the 2019-20 school year.
All 48 Believers & Achievers will be invited to attend an end-of-the-year banquet, celebrating their achievements. During the banquet, U.S. Bank will announce individual scholarship winners.
