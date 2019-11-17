Nov. 21 marks the 99th birthday for Bethel No. 4, North Platte Job’s Daughters.
Job’s Daughters began in 1921 in Omaha, where Bethel No. 1, Papillion, is now. Bethel No. 4 is the second oldest Bethel still chartered internationally. The organization now has chartered Bethels in Canada, Australia, the Philippines and Brazil. The members range in age from 10 to 20, learn skills of leadership, character and service all while democratic principles are taught to run their own meetings, decide their own activities and plan their own events.
The members in North Platte celebrated their Bethel’s birthday Saturday at Wild Bill’s with bowling and laser tag, along with cupcakes.
An open meeting for the public for prospects to learn about the history and fundamental beliefs of Job’s Daughters will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 1, followed by a card making party.
On Nov. 24, the members and adult leaders are having a soup and dessert feed, with a silent auction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Center. The monies raised will assist in attending the state convention held annually and the International convention being held in Omaha for the first time to celebrate 100 years of Job’s Daughters in 2020. There will be many opportunities for parents and girls alike to learn more about this organization that helps girls become confident young women ready to be community leaders.
For more information, contact Samantha Walters at 308-530-2608.
