North Platte Kiwanis presented checks to area food pantries as part of its annual Swing For Pantries program. Left: From left, Brandy Buscher, North Platte High School Food Pantry; Dean Kurth, Grace Ministries, and Jennifer Svoboda, North Platte Catholic Schools Food Pantry. Right: From left, Salvation Army Maj. Lynneta Poff and Dave Leggott and Ron Rankin, with the North Platte Kiwanis.
North Platte Kiwanis donates to local food pantries
