The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., will host a reading of the novel, “See Willy See,” by local author Faith A. Colburn at noon Nov. 22. She will immediately follow with a book launch party at A to Z Bookstore.
Colburn will read excerpts from her family-oriented World War II novel, and provide prizes to winners of games focused on the 1930s and 1940s, played to the tune of music from the era.
“See Willy See” begins with a Nebraska farm boy, Connor William Conroy, trying to make a decision. He considers enlisting, expecting he will go to Europe, but it’s hard to think about leaving home and family, for another years-long exile. Filled with flashbacks of his travels living off the land during the ’30s and letters to keep him tethered to his family, Conroy’s story spans two of America’s most disruptive decades in which he finds his most closely held expectations thwarted.
Faith A. Colburn is the author of two award-winning memoirs, “Threshold: A Memoir” and “From Picas to Bytes.” Her novel, “The Reluctant Canary Sings,” earned her status as a BookWorks Featured Author.
Her work has appeared in numerous newspapers news magazines, and literary publications.
She earned master’s degrees in creative writing and journalism from the University of Nebraska, receiving the Outstanding Thesis in the College of Fine Arts and Humanities in 2012 and the Outstanding Work in Fiction Award during its 2009 student conference.
