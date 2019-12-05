The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., is hosting two Creation Station workshops.
A laser cut Christmas ornaments workshop will be Saturday with sessions at 1 p.m., 2, 3 and 4. There are four 3-D ornament designs to choose from, and each person will get to assemble an ornament to take home.
This workshop highlights the Creation Station’s full spectrum laser. Participants will have an opportunity to learn how to put together laser cut pieces, and see the equipment in action. Completed ornament could later be decorated with stain or paint for a personal touch. The workshop fee is $2 per person, and is limited to ages 12 and older.
A bound perpetual calendars workshop will be Monday with sessions at 1 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7. During this workshop, participants will make a perpetual flip calendar for 2020 with the book binding machine the Creations Station.
The library will provide picture packs and materials needed for the workshop. You can take your calendar home and replace the 3-by-3 pictures to truly personalize this never ending calendar. Minimum age is 9; workshop fee is $2.
To sign up, call 308-535-8036, ext. 3320. Each workshop lasts one hour. No children younger than 5 can be in the room.
