The “Capture Your Adventures” video contest will run through Aug. 31, according to a press release from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, which is hosting it.
The videos must be shot in Lincoln County and must include people enjoying the many attractions, events and outdoor recreation available in the area. Full guidelines and submission forms are available at visitnorthplatte.com/captureyouradventure. Videos can be submitted by uploading either .mp4 or .mov formats online to a Dropbox link available on the website.
In the adult (18 and older) category, first place will receive $150 and second place will receive $100. The prizes for youth (17 and younger) categories are $100 for first place and $75 for second.
The videos submitted to the contest will become a part of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureaus permanent collection of Lincoln County images, with non-exclusive rights granted to the videographer.
“We will use the videos to promote Lincoln County, which may include use on our website and advertising,” said Lisa Burke, visitors bureau executive director.
The submissions will be judged after the contest closes Aug. 31. For more information about the contest, please contact the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 or email mclark@visitnorthplatte.com.
