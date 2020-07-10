The North Platte Municipal Band will be at Cody Park again at 7:30 p.m. Friday with an entertaining concert that will include traditional marches, music from a Broadway musical, and even a sing-along song.
For fun, free and family-friendly entertainment, bring your lawn chairs and bug spray to the park. Audience members are reminded to social distance and sit with your own family members. Only band members will be allowed in the picnic shelter.
