The North Platte Opportunity Center announced its August employees of the month in a press release issued this week.
Jerome Madden has worked with the North Platte Opportunity Center since 1985. He lives in North Platte and is an active member of the community.
Madden has a terrific sense of humor and enjoys the company of his friends in the community, the release said. He is always ready with a “hello” and handshake and has made a positive impact on others’ lives.
Madden has overcome several medical issues and has, in the last three years, dedicated himself to a healthy lifestyle. This focus has brought with it many health benefits.
He obtained a fishing license for the first time this year and now spends time fishing or taking walks looking for interesting rocks. He is a big fan of motorcycles and is always going to the local motorcycle shops to check out their new inventory. He enjoys life, especially the outdoors, the release said.
Amy Estrada has worked for the North Platte Opportunity Center for 18 months.
She lives in North Platte with her husband and two children. During her employment, Estrada has provided support to those in the Copy Shop/Copy Center area of service. She has amazing talents in graphic design and has been an intracule part of the expansion and new Copy Center.
Estrada’s beautiful spirit, kind heart and love for her work is apart in everything she does, the release said. The new Copy Center has been a dream for several years and with Estrada’s dedication and so many others it has become a reality.