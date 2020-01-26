North Platte photographer earns Master of Photography

Amy Minshull of A Moment Photography in North Platte has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America. The degree was presented to Minshull by PPA president Audry Wancket, M. Photog. Cr. CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, Jan. 19 to 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Master of Photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means the Minshull has met the standards of excellence set by PPA, according to a press release. She has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession, the release said. In 2020 she was one of only 92 recipients.
“Minshull’s degree and all the expertise they require illustrate her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few,” the release said. “Minshull started her career as a photographer back with Befort Photography when she was 15 years old. She has had her own studio for over 8 years now. Along with her new degree she also holds the title Certified Professional Photographer. There are only 16 in the state and Minshull is one of two in our area.”
