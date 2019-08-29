On Aug. 7, three tickets were drawn for the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program’s raffle.
The first ticket drawn was for two tickets to the Saturday Nebraska football game against South Alabama and $100 spending money. The winner is Walker Stewart.
The second ticket drawn was for a beautiful Red Cross-Stitched Embroidered quilt. The queen-sized quilt was made by Betsy Bassett and Nora Kehr. The Flying Needles Quilt Group hand-quilted it and Kathy Lowe bound it. It was won by Beth Dunbar.
The third ticket drawn was for two tickets to the Sept. 21 Nebraska volleyball game against Wichita State and $100 spending money, won by Linda Logsdon.
In a press release, RSVP thanked the community for supporting the quilt raffle, and gave a special thanks to Gary’s Super Foods, Ace Hardware, Platte River Mall, the Eagles Club and the Do It Center for allowing them to set up a raffle booth. In addition, the program would like to thank RSVP volunteers who staffed the booths and to those who purchased a ticket and the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2839, the North Platte Advisory Council, and Nora Kehr and Betsy Bassett for donating raffle items.
The raffle is an annual fundraiser to benefit RSVP. With the funds, two books will be donated to each elementary and preschool student at the North Platte Public Schools District, McDaid Elementary School, Our Redeemer Lutheran School and three Head Start sites. Last year RSVP donated over 5,400 books, according to a press release.
For more information, visit the program’s Facebook page at faceboook.com/nprsvp, its website at ci.north-platte.ne.us/volunteer/rsvp or call 308-535-6777.