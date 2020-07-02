The North Platte Recreation Center began the next phase of their public reopening Wednesday, according to a press release. The Rec Center swimming pool will now be open Monday through Friday with the following schedule:
» 8 to 10 a.m. the center will have exercise classes with limited lane space for vulnerable population.
» 10 a.m. to noon the center will have swim team and swim lessons.
» Noon to 6 p.m. the pool will be open to the general public including the waterslide and diving boards.
» 6 to 7 p.m. the center will have classes and swim lessons.
» The hot tub and sauna are not available.
The rest of the building will continue to be open 8 to 10 a.m. for vulnerable people and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public. Basketball games will be allowed.
Children younger than 7 need to be accompanied by a person older than 14 and all visitors must be residents of Lincoln County.
The instructions for entering the Rec Center are as follows:
» While waiting to enter the facility, patrons are asked to stand on the designated marks that are spaced 6 feet apart, and to move from mark to mark while moving forward.
» Patrons are encouraged to maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distancing between groups of eight or less while in the pool or on the deck.
» In an effort to limit the number of people in the locker rooms, patrons are asked to come dressed in the swim suits and then shower in the locker rooms prior to entering the pool.
Staff will sanitize the facility at various times throughout the day. Drinking fountains are not available, however, the automatic bottle fill stations are. As required by the June 22 directed health measures pool capacity is limited to 180 guests.
Anyone that is not feeling well, or if someone in their household is sick or running a fever, is asked to stay home.
