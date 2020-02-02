The North Platte High School speech team competed at the Grand Island Speech Tournament on Jan. 18. Below are the results for North Platte students:

Varsity Results

Duet Acting

Ashton Brown And Jerabek, 10th place.

Entertainment Speaking

Bailey Roeder, second place; Yaya Rodriguez, 13th place.

Extemporaneous Speaking

Josh Stoner, eighth place.

Humorous Prose

Aden Reed, third place; Megan Jerabek, sixth place.

Informative Speaking

Maggie Cook, sixth place.

Oral Interpretation of Drama

Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, eighth place; Bailey Roeder-Joeseph Roeder-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, fourth place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, fourth place; Katie Bowers-Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young, fifth place.

Persuasive Speaking

Annie von Kampen, eighth place; Katie Bowers, 15th place.

Poetry Interpretation

Emma Dowhower, 15th place; Maddie Ochsner, ninth place.

Serious Prose

Annie von Kampen, ninth Place; Ashton Brown, 10th place; Emily Stadler, 15th place; Maggie Cook, eighth place.

Novice

Duet Acting

Drue Russell And Chantel Vargas, 10th place.

Entertainment Speaking

Reyna Wiezorek, seventh place.

Extemporaneous Speaking

David Grandel, ninth place; Hunter Hothan, sixth place; Izaak Ochsner, fifth place.

Humorous Prose

Andrew Timms, third place; Joseph Roeder, fourth place; Uriel Wiezorek, ninth Place.

Informative Speaking

Jenna Hood, fifth place; Paxton Robertson, second place

Oral Interpretation of Drama

Uriel Wiezorek, Madeline McCabe, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Andrew Timms, third place.

Persuasive Speaking

Jenna Hood, 10th place; Olivia Stacy, fifth place.

Poetry Interpretation

Andrew Timms, eighth place; Drue Russell, sixth place; Joseph Roeder, seventh place; Madeline Mccabe, second place.

Serious Prose

Cali Soper, fifth place; Rachel Young, second place.

