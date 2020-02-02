The North Platte High School speech team competed at the Grand Island Speech Tournament on Jan. 18. Below are the results for North Platte students:
Varsity Results
Duet Acting
Ashton Brown And Jerabek, 10th place.
Entertainment Speaking
Bailey Roeder, second place; Yaya Rodriguez, 13th place.
Extemporaneous Speaking
Josh Stoner, eighth place.
Humorous Prose
Aden Reed, third place; Megan Jerabek, sixth place.
Informative Speaking
Maggie Cook, sixth place.
Oral Interpretation of Drama
Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, eighth place; Bailey Roeder-Joeseph Roeder-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, fourth place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, fourth place; Katie Bowers-Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young, fifth place.
Persuasive Speaking
Annie von Kampen, eighth place; Katie Bowers, 15th place.
Poetry Interpretation
Emma Dowhower, 15th place; Maddie Ochsner, ninth place.
Serious Prose
Annie von Kampen, ninth Place; Ashton Brown, 10th place; Emily Stadler, 15th place; Maggie Cook, eighth place.
Novice
Duet Acting
Drue Russell And Chantel Vargas, 10th place.
Entertainment Speaking
Reyna Wiezorek, seventh place.
Extemporaneous Speaking
David Grandel, ninth place; Hunter Hothan, sixth place; Izaak Ochsner, fifth place.
Humorous Prose
Andrew Timms, third place; Joseph Roeder, fourth place; Uriel Wiezorek, ninth Place.
Informative Speaking
Jenna Hood, fifth place; Paxton Robertson, second place
Oral Interpretation of Drama
Uriel Wiezorek, Madeline McCabe, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Andrew Timms, third place.
Persuasive Speaking
Jenna Hood, 10th place; Olivia Stacy, fifth place.
Poetry Interpretation
Andrew Timms, eighth place; Drue Russell, sixth place; Joseph Roeder, seventh place; Madeline Mccabe, second place.
Serious Prose
Cali Soper, fifth place; Rachel Young, second place.
