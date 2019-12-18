Over 100 cornhole competitors, plus family and fans from all over the region, filled the D&N Event Center Friday for the Blind Draw Competition and Saturday for the American Cornhole League Midwest Regional Cornhole Singles and Doubles Tournament.
According to the North Platte Area Sports Commission in a press release, the event brought an estimated $25,000 of economic impact into North Platte during the two-day competition. The Sports Commission developed this estimate by using the Event Impact Calculator developed by Destination International provided by membership in the national organization Sports ETA: Sports Events and Tourism Association, the release said.
“Friday, we kicked things off with a Blind Draw competition where you show up and pay $10 to play, and get randomly drawn a partner to play in a double elimination tournament — guaranteeing you at least two games of play,” said Samantha Geisler, Sports & Events marketing specialist with the North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
On Saturday, the ACL Doubles Tournament started out with a bang with 47 teams and 87 total competitors in singles. A total of $4,125 was awarded among the top three or four in each division: advanced, competitive, and social singles and doubles.
Friday results
Blind Draw Winners: 1, Chris Kelley, Kearney, and Jeremy Wilkes, Colorado; 2, Kevin Dickerson and Harry Stoltzfus, Colorado; 3, Samuel Bradley, North Platte, and David Burkey, Colorado; 4, Annette Harris, Kearney, and PJ Fry, Colorado.
Saturday results
Advanced Doubles: 1, Kevin Warner and Tyler Empey, Colorado; 2, Tae Harris and David Corral, Colorado; 3, Lee Kent and Jason Anderson, Colorado.
Competitive Doubles: 1, Art Richardson and Jay Gibson, Colorado; 2, Zach Gartrell and Randy Orvin, North Platte; 3, Don Newvahner and Gabe Luna, Colorado; 4, Brian Ford and Kevin Dickerson, Colorado.
Intermediate (Social) Doubles: 1, Alanna Burkey and Kristina Laws, Colorado; 2, David Wulf, Lincoln, and Greg Wulf, Bloomfield; 3, Marcus Kennedy, Lincoln, and Blake Monie, Kearney.
Advanced Singles: 1, Tyler Empey, Colorado; 2, Kevin Warner, Colorado; 3, Taelon Harris, Colorado.
Competitive Singles: 1, Brett Engelson, South Dakota; 2, Craig Sammon, Colorado; 3, Gabe Luna, Colorado.
Intermediate Singles: 1, Greg Wulf, Bloomfield; 2, Alanna Burkey, Colorado; 3, Kyle Christensen, Elba.
