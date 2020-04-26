LINCOLN — Kyle Drummonds of North Platte has been offered the Husker Traditions scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The university has offered more than 5,500 university wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.
