North Platte teen wins Central Plains Rodeo Association Princess

Sierra Cain is the newly crowned Central Plains Rodeo Association Princess. She is the daughter of David and Katie Cain of North Platte and a freshman at North Platte High School. Sierra won the horsemanship and photogenic portion of the pageant. She will spend her year representing the association at rodeos in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri.
