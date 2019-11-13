North Platte veteran honored by Farm Bureau

LINCOLN — Farm Bureau Financial Services employees recognized their veteran colleagues for their military service, presenting them with handcrafted quilts. Chris Bruns of North Platte was among the employees who were presented with quilts during an event at the company’s regional office in Lincoln.
The quilts, which were made by fellow employees, were given to veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
“These quilts are a token of our admiration and appreciation for your service,” said CEO Jim Brannen. “We thank you for defending the freedom of this great nation. Words can never truly express how grateful we are to you, but I hope that each time you use this beautiful quilt, you remember that your sacrifices and your service have not gone unnoticed. It is an honor to call you my colleague.”
This year marks the fourth year in which Farm Bureau Financial Services has recognized its veteran colleagues through Quilts of Valor presentations. During the past three years, 46 quilts have been presented in total.
Farm Bureau employees Sheryl Houston, Mel Summers and Sara Deich organized a group of 30 quilters who created these beautiful pieces of handmade art. The quilts, which took anywhere between 10-30 hours each to complete, were presented to veteran Farm Bureau team members in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Utah.
“It’s very personal to be given something that someone made with their own two hands,” said Bruns, a Marine Corps veteran. “Thank you to my colleagues and to all who acknowledge veterans.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit qovf.org.
