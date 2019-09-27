GRAND ISLAND — Sonie Kuhlman of North Platte not only advanced to the finals during the 15th Annual Galaxy of Stars talent search during the Nebraska State Fair, she also won cash prizes and a Nashville recording opportunity.
The competition spanned from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, and saw 27 acts from across Nebraska. All semifinalist contestants received a Galaxy of Stars Medal.
The highest-scoring performances in the talent search advanced to the finals with contestants competing for over $7,500 in prizes, cash, trophies and a Nashville recording package.
The Nashville package includes production consultation, national song search, studio musicians, background singers, and production, mixing and mastering.
Cash awards were presented by Vision Productions, Inc. and Nebraska State Fair. Trophies and medals were presented by Awards Plus, Kelly Kava and Michelle Mariani, Grand Island; and Vision Productions, Inc. Nashville recording package for an overall vocalist was presented by Terri Krolikowski, Ideal Health, Lincoln; Mark Allen, Benchmark Productions, Nashville; and Vision Productions, Inc., Nashville.
Galaxy of Stars featured entertainers included 2013 Mega Star Justin Kane, Oakland; 2017 Mega Star Carly Cremers, Hastings; Candace Sutter, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Katie Goesch, Gresham, and Janelle Grace, Nashville.
The featured entertainer for the Nebraska State Fair Veterans Day program was 2013 Mega Star and Navy veteran Justin Kane from Oakland.
Finalists
Comets (12 and younger): Taelyn Baumert, dance, Clarkson; Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, dance; Tynzlee Hake, Clarkson; Jurnee Mullenhoff, Leigh; Addison Heard, Howells; Alyvea Groteluschen, Columbus; Ava Baumert, Clarkson; Ella Baumert, Clarkson; Chelsy Brabec, Clarkson; Raegan Roebuck, dance, Genoa.
Shooting Stars (13 To 18): Elise Anderson, vocal, Lincoln; Sarah Koca, vocal, Martell; The Renegades, Group Vocal: Aaron Vrbka (tenor), Bede Fulton (lead), John Blatchford (bass), Nik Barger (baritone), Lincoln; Logan Becher, Leigh, & Quintessence Indra, Clarkson, group dance; Azreyah Cole, vocal, Lincoln; Adysen Ziemann, Pleasant Dale, & Trinity McMillan, Crete, group dance; Daelyn Mues, vocal, Culbertson; Taylor Smith, vocal, Kearney; Chandler Schmit, vocal/guitar, Lincoln; BSD Dancers: Kenzie Tonniges, Osceola; Kianna Cruise, St. Edward; Macyn Norris, Columbus; Morisyn Marker, Columbus; Emersyn Prososki, Osceola; Liberty Larsen, Columbus.
Novas (19 & Over): Mason Harouff, vocal, Lincoln; Melissa McBride, variety/baton, Omaha; Tazalea Scott, vocal, Westerville; Jared Ehrke, vocal, Lincoln; Sonie Kuhlman, vocal, North Platte; Breezy Ortega, vocal, McCook.
Nebraska State Fair awards and winners
Overall Awards
Megastar (Highest scoring contestant overall), $1,000 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, vocal, North Platte.
Shining Star (Highest scoring contestant(s) in Star Quality, “The Shine Factor”), $100 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, vocal, North Platte.
Superstar (Voted Overall Best Performance by all contestants), $100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, Tynzlee Hake, Jurnee Mullenhoff, Addison Heard, Alyvea Groteluschen, Ava Baumert, Ella Baumert, Chelsy Brabek, group dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells.
Peoples Choice (Voted Overall Best Performance by audience), $100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, group dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells.
Dance Award (Highest scoring dance, all age divisions): Raegan Roebuck, Genoa.
Vocal Award (Highest scoring individual or group, all age divisions), Nashville recording package ($4,500 value): Sonie Kuhlman, vocal, North Platte.
Age Division Awards
Comets (12 & younger)
1st Place $250 cash and trophy: Raegan Roebuck, dance, Genoa
2nd Place $150 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, group dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells.
3rd Place $100 cash and trophy: Taelyn Baumert, dance, Clarkson.
Shooting Stars (13 to 18)
1st place, $250 cash and trophy: Azreyah Cole, vocal, Lincoln.
2nd place, $150 cash and trophy: BSD Dancers, group dance, Columbus, Osceola, St. Edward.
3rd place, $100 cash and trophy: Elise Anderson, vocal, Lincoln.
Novas (19 & Over)
1st place, $250 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, vocal, North Platte.
2nd place, $150 cash and trophy: Melissa McBride, variety/baton, Omaha.
3rd place, $100 cash and trophy: Tazalea Scott, vocal, Westerville.
