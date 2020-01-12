Are you ready for a new trip, a new adventure, a modern trek or an up-to-the minute odyssey?
A “Prescription for Life’s Journey” will be found at the Grant and Ogallala Women’s Connection meeting Jan. 21, according to a press release from the group.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. MT at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 318 E. First St. in Ogallala. Tickets are $5 at the door, and includes refreshments. The meeting is open to the public.
The special feature will be presented by Vance Nelson, speaker and curator of the gallery’s “God Will Take Care of You.”
The guest speaker will be Joyce Piskorski asking “Who’s Writing the Script for Your Life?” Each of our lives are a story, written one day at a time. Each story includes laughter and tears as well as failures and fears. Piskorski’s story includes widowhood, single-parenting teenagers, starting college at 43, becoming a military mom and remarriage. She is now traveling as an inspirational speaker.
Piskorski is Nebraska born and now lives in North Platte. She was widowed at 38, started college on her 43rd birthday, earned her degree in psychology and communication and a masters in counseling. She remarried and now has a blended family of eight children, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She enjoys reading, writing and spending time with family and friends.
Required reservations can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkotter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn MdGregor at 308-289-5801, or emailing evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
