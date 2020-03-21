Following the direction from their leaders, the North Platte Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily suspending all public gatherings according to a press release.
Church members are being encouraged to continue in their ministering efforts to care for one another, as well as others in need within the community “following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others,” according to the release.
Those within the community that need any type of service or support, including service organizations or other churches that would like to coordinate relief activities, should contact the church at 308-520-8111.
A letter from the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to all Church members on March 12, said, “We bear our witness of the Lord’s love during this time of uncertainty. He will bless you to find joy as you do your best to live the gospel of Jesus Christ in every circumstance.”
The North Platte Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 4111 Parkridge Road. For questions, call 308-520-8111.
