The North Platte Community Playhouse will celebrate the 90th birthday of the Fox Theater with four events over the next year.
According to a post Thursday on the Playhouse Facebook page, the events will be:
» A bootlegger party on Sept. 27, the opening night of the play “Drinking Habits.”
» A birthday bash in the fall to celebrate the actual birthday of the theater, Nov. 24, 1929.
» A trivia night in March.
» A grand finale next spring. Details will be announced later.
The historic Fox Theater, now called the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte.