NP youth place at Elks Hoop Shoot in Cozad

Pictured are, from left, Elks Lodge President Shirley Nisley, Ruby Beveridge, Alex Beveridge, Ben Heirigs, Jaxon Braithwait, Zoe Beveridge, Elijah Heimann and First Vice President State Elks Keith Nielson. All North Platte competitors won trophies at the Elks District Hoop Shoot Jan. 12 at Cozad. Winners were: Girls 8-9, Ruby Beveridge, 2nd Place. Boys 8-9-Elijah Heimann, 1st Place. Girls 10-11-Zoe Beveridge, first place. Boys 10-11-Jaxon Braithwait, first place. Girls 12-13-Alex Beveridge, first place. Boys 12-13-Ben Heirigs, first place. First place winners are eligible to compete at the Elks State Hoop Shoot on Feb. 1 at Central Community College, Hastings.