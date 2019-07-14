NP youth to take part in leadership conference

This summer, Madilynn and Jaxon McEntee of North Platte will join elementary school students from across the state at the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Denver.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (envisionexperience.com) that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom, according to a press release.
The McEntees were nominated by Adam Hoatson, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary to attend the forum.
Madilynn McEntee will be a fifth grader this fall. She has been a member of a Junior Girl Scout Troop 10235 for four years and has been a junior program aide for one year. As a junior program aide, she assists a younger Daisy Troop 18114. She enjoys volleyball, soccer and dance. In previous years in school, she has been given science, reading, good sportsmanship and Choose to Include awards. She is an active member of First Christian Church where she has had a role in the Christmas program and is an acolyte. She is most excited to learn more about medicine and criminal forensics.
Jaxon McEntee will be a fourth grader this fall. He has been active in several sports teams, with football being his favorite. He has received several awards in math, reading and good sportsmanship. Jaxon is an active member of First Christian Church where he has had a role in the Christmas program and is an acolyte. He is looking forward to learning more about engineering and criminal forensics.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Madilynn and Jaxon to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision.
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape, the release said.