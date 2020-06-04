NPCC adds motorcycle safety training to summer course roster

North Platte Community College is adding motorcycle safety training to its lineup of courses this summer. The classes are geared toward beginning riders and returning riders. No previous experience is necessary to participate.
“There has been a need for motorcycle training in western Nebraska for years,” said Kendrick Marshall, business and community education coordinator. “Until now, there have not been any training providers between Kearney and Cheyenne. MPPC has had this vision for some time, and I’ve had the opportunity to take that support and run with it.”
The basic rider course was developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and approved by the State of Nebraska. It will be taught by MSF-certified instructors.
The course consists of 15 hours of hands-on motorcycle training as well as a three-hour online class that must be completed ahead of time.
Students will learn the fundamentals of becoming safe and responsible motorcycle riders as well as the physical and mental skills required for operating a motorcycle in everyday road situations. Advice on basic motorcycle safety checks and the types and benefits of motorcycle-specific riding apparel will also be presented.
“Motorcycles are a blast,” Marshall said. “When you ride, you have immediate membership into a unique community of fellow riders. We want people to experience that fun and friendship safely, be equipped to make good decisions and be confident in their skills.”
Successful completion of the course will allow students to obtain a motorcycle license without any additional riding or testing. It could also lead to insurance discounts depending on the carrier.
Motorcycles will be furnished, but attendees are required to take their own helmets.
The cost of the course is $200.
The first sessions are scheduled for July 11-12 and July 18-19. Classes are limited to six students. Registration can be done through Marshall at 308-535-3614 or marshallk@mpcc.edu.
