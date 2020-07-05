It is possible to stay close to home and still be successful. Sarah Miller is proof of that.
Miller is the creative services manager for the Gothenburg Leader. She got a head start on her career by attending North Platte Community College and graduating debt-free.
“I had one scholarship and a Pell grant, but even without those, NPCC would have been completely affordable,” Miller said. “I loved that it was close to home because the short commute allowed me to keep the job I already had.”
Miller, a Gothenburg native, was homeschooled in high school. She graduated early in the spring of 2009 and immediately jumped into classes at NPCC.
“I took a full course load that summer,” Miller said. “I knew I wanted to do something with business because I was working part-time at a coffee shop, and I was thinking about having my own coffee shop someday. I decided that if I was going to focus on management, I should probably take some marketing classes, too.”
Miller earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business with emphases in business administration and marketing in 2011.
“I had a great college experience at NPCC,” Miller said. “The education was wonderful, and my instructors were always available to answer questions any time I needed them.”
By the time she graduated from college, Miller had taken on a second part-time position in retail. She continued working two jobs until the coffee shop closed. At that point, she became a full-time nanny.
“Because of the paths I chose, I didn’t fully put my degree to use until August of last year,” Miller said. “That’s when I began working for the newspaper, and I was thankful I had training to fall back on.”
As the creative services manager, Miller is responsible for laying out the paper, building ads and obtaining proofs among other responsibilities. She also tracks down project quotes and handles many of the administrative duties associated with the Leader’s commercial printing business, according to a press release.
“I’m grateful for the graphic design classes I took in college,” Miller said. “Not only were they fun, but they also provided me with a solid foundation that prepared me for the job I have today. I haven’t given up on my dream for a coffee shop, but for now, I love what I do. The best part is, I didn’t have to go far from home to find happiness.”
Welcome to the discussion.
