A North Platte Community College alum took second place in the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship.
Jayden Miles of North Platte had one of the top three PowerPoint scores in Nebraska. He earned a 99% on the exam — just barely off the winning score of a perfect 100 percent.
PowerPoint was one of three areas in the competition. Presented by Certiport, Inc., the championship also tested students’ skills in Microsoft Office Word and Excel. Winners were invited to represent their states at the U.S. National Championship.
Miles graduated from NPCC in May with an Associate of General Studies degree and certificates in Entrepreneurship and Business Administration. He was honored for work he did at the college last spring.
“I think it’s very neat that I won second place,” Miles said. “Microsoft Office has a variety of capabilities and can be used in so many ways. Learning more in-depth skills in the various Office programs is a huge benefit for potential opportunities ahead. Using spreadsheets, Word documents and PowerPoint effectively to their full capabilities will make my life much easier and help further my careers to come.”
