The Mid-Plains Education Association is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students at North Platte Community College. Applications must be turned in by April 3.
The MPEA consists of non-technical faculty members at NPCC. They award the scholarships every year, using money from donations and funds collected during 50/50 raffles at home athletic events.
The scholarships are available to any student enrolled in at least nine credit hours for the 2020 fall term at NPCC. Applicants must have already completed at least 12 credit hours, which can include dual credit classes, through Mid-Plains Community College and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher to be considered.
MPEA members will choose the winners. Among other things, selections will be based on academic excellence and any additional accomplishments at school, work or in the community.
The money can be applied to tuition, books, school supplies, living expenses or anything else to help a student be successful in college.
Applications are available at the NPCC Financial Aid Office, in the Welcome Center on South Campus and from any MPEA member.
Completed forms must be returned to Jimi Cole in Room 124A of the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Scholarship recipients will be announced April 20 at the NPCC Honors Convocation.
