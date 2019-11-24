North Platte Community College’s STEM Club and Phi Theta Kappa members are joining forces to make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need.
The two organizations set up Salvation Army Angel Trees outside the welcome centers on NPCC’s north and south campuses Wednesday.
The adorning ornaments list ages and genders of local children in need and provide gift suggestions for them.
People are encouraged to take an ornament from either tree, purchase a gift listed on the tag and then return the item to The Salvation Army, 1020 N. Adams Ave., or place it in a box under an Angel Tree at the college by Dec. 10.
Gifts can remain in the shopping bag with the accompanying ornament. Salvation Army volunteers will wrap the presents and distribute them to the children.
Donations of cash, checks or gift cards (preferably Walmart) will also be accepted. They must be put into an envelope and delivered directly to the office of Jared Daily, physics and engineering instructor, in Room 217 of the NPCC Health and Science Center, or given to history and philosophy instructor Dr. Glynn Wolar, in Room 145A of the McDonald-Belton Building, or left at the welcome centers. Gift cards and financial contributions should not be left under the Angel Trees
