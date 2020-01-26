Przemyslaw Zygmunciak traveled a long way before he was named January Business Student of the Month at North Platte Community College.
Zygmunciak is from Wloclawek, Poland. He graduated from Heritage Christian Academy in 2019 and then was recruited to play on the NPCC Knights Men’s Basketball Team.
“I chose NPCC mainly because of its basketball program,” Zygmunciak said. “However, since I have been here, I realized that the school and the faculty are also on a high level.”
He is currently studying business administration at NPCC.
“Przemyslaw Zygmunciak is one of those students who just makes you smile and look forward to every class period,” said Angie Chittick, business and office technology instructor. “Zygmunciak’s excitement to come to class and learn is invigorating. He strives to excel every day, and it is impossible for his positive attitude not to affect others and generate curiosity.”
She said students like Zygmunciak remind her why she chose her profession.
“He challenges me to be a better instructor by sharing knowledge with enthusiasm,” Chittick said. “Zygmunciak does not let the language barrier or differences in culture deter his goals. He is very deserving of this award which is exhibited through his character, academic ability and work ethic. I wish him all the success in life and may all his dreams and goals come to fruition.”
When not on the court or the classroom, Zygmunciak enjoys playing video games.
He is on track to graduate in 2021.
“My plans for the future are to play basketball and have a happy family,” Zygmunciak said.
