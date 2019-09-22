Local youth will have the opportunity to brush up on their dribbling and other skills at a Haunted Hoops basketball camp.
The North Platte Community College Knights men’s basketball team will host the camp from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. The camp is open to boys and girls in first through sixth grades.
Participants will learn the fundamentals of basketball and will also receive encouragement about academics and goal setting.
The cost is $50, which includes a Knights Haunted Hoops T-shirt, admission to a Knights game, a pizza party and photos with the team.
Registration forms are available at npccknights.com. They must be submitted by Oct. 16 to guarantee a T-shirt. There will be a $5 late fee for registrations at the door.
For more information, contact Chase Grabau, assistant coach, at 308-535-3729.
Checks can be made payable to Kevin O’Connor and mailed to: Mid-Plains Community College, attention men’s basketball, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101.
