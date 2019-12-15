NPCC Phi Beta Lambda chapter answers letters to Santa from local children

Members of North Platte Community College’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter help Santa respond to more than 30 letters from local children Thursday. Pictured back row, left to right are PBL members Nikki Rawn and Shawn Christianson, of North Platte and Valerie Perez, of Venango. Pictured front row is Danya Mintle, of Thedford. Not pictured is Amanda Payne, of Dunning.
