North Platte Community College will host its annual Santa’s Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event, organized by NPCC’s Student Life Department, will be in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Admission is a canned food item, which will be donated to NPCC’s food pantry. Children of all ages are invited to attend, but adult supervision is required. Activities will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
