There’s nothing creepier than remote, desolate canyons at night — unless it’s the things that live in them.
Those creatures will come out of hiding this October, as North Platte Community College Knights softball team and Whitetail Screen Print host the 2019 Haunted Trail.
The haunted trail will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 11-12 in the canyons south of Brady, according to a press release from the college. Proceeds will go toward the softball team’s spring travel expenses.
“This is year No. 3 for the Haunted Trail,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “We are excited that it is completely different from the previous two years. There will be anywhere between 25-45 people scaring this year, and you just never know what will come alive in the woods. It’s a unique and fun event to participate in. You won’t want to miss it.”
The approximately one-mile-long trail will be set up at Potter’s Pasture New Camp, 2774730499 S. Jeffrey Road, south of Brady. Higgins recommends that guests wear walking shoes and other clothing appropriate for hiking.
Because there will be slightly more walking involved this year than in years past, a trailer will be available to transport people to the start of the trail.
Anyone under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $10, and only cash will be accepted. Children 8 and younger will be admitted for free. Hot chocolate and bottles of water will be available for purchase as will a variety of glow items.
