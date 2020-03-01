North Platte Community College will host a Health Occupations Job/Higher Education Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building, NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
“We’ve had similar fairs in the past, but they were just for nursing,” said Amy Sabatka, MPCC area career placement coordinator. “We’ve opened this one up to all occupations related to the health and medical programs the college offers. Nursing, med lab tech, dental assisting and EMT will all be represented. There will also be representatives from four-year colleges and universities available to answer questions about continuing education.”
About 20 organizations will be at the fair. Some will be looking for employees in fields other than health care, including information technology, maintenance and business.
Because job interviews may be conducted on site, it’s recommended that those perusing the booths dress in business casual attire and take a résumé with them.
Students can contact Career Services at 308-535-3619 to arrange a mock interview or have a résumé reviewed ahead of time.
“It’s important to note, however, that anyone can attend the fair,” Sabatka said. “We’re not just here for students, we’re also here for the community. This will be a great opportunity for everyone to network and see what employment is available.”
