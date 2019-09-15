NPCS receives Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation grant

Research into children’s interest in learning a musical instrument finds that young children are keener than ever, but interest among older children is dwindling.
Whether they play an instrument, sing or simply listen to it for pure enjoyment, music can have a profound impact on your child’s life.
In March of 2019 The North Platte Catholic Schools music department received a grant award in the amount of $2,000. These funds were used to purchase a smart board and projector for their music classroom. This project was funded by a grant from the John Russell Applegate Fund administered by Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
A smart board can provide students with an enriched learning experience by projecting visual elements. It, also, makes differentiated learning much easier because teachers are able to observe the smart board, while tactile learners can learn by touching the board.
North Platte Catholic Schools music teacher, Taina Ward, shared, “students really enjoy when we use the board. They are more attentive and seem to understand the role individual notes have within a whole song. I’ve truly enjoyed having the smart board and projector as a tool I can use daily in my classroom. The generosity of the Applegate fund has truly enhanced the learning experience for all our students at North Platte Catholic Schools Kindergarten through 12th grade.”
