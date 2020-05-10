2017 North Platte High School Graduate Kort Steele gains employment with Carlson Financial Group, according to a press release by NPHS.
Steele interned with Carlson Financial Group in spring 2017, as part of NPHS’ School Business Partnership Program.
Steele said the internship allowed him to gain valuable skills that directed his future and gave him insight on what his next steps would be. Steele followed his NPHS graduation with three years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduates this May.
“Carlson Financial Group is excited to introduce new representative, Kort Steele,” said Carlson. “Kort furthered his knowledge as a college intern with the firm this past spring. He is actively meeting with both new and existing clients.”
Kort is the son of Scott and Melissa Steele. He and his wife, Jaeli (Flanders), married last July in Lincoln and will make their home in North Platte along with their two dogs, Oadie and Rue. In his free time, Kort enjoys following Nebraska athletics and golfing.
The School Business Partnership Program enhances learning by connecting students and teachers to business partners resulting in learning experiences that are authentic and relevant to better prepare students for the future, according to NPHS.
“Kort is an excellent example of a student who has participated in this program and met the mission of NPPS who strives to produce productive citizens who return to North Platte,” said Dr. Ron Hanson, NPPS Superintendent. “Carlson Financial Group is one of the model partners we work with. They not only support our interns but students of all ages.”
To learn more about the School Business Partnership Program, visit nppsd.org.
