NPHS grad receives Silver Order of the Marechaussee

Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Micky L. Boettger, a 1981 North Platte High School graduate, has received the Silver Order of the Marechaussee for outstanding active-duty and civilian service to the Army Military Police Corps.
Boettger, 56, received his award Dec. 13 at a ceremony led by the sponsoring Military Police Regimental Association at Fort Hood, Texas.
He enlisted in December 1987 and completed one-station unit training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He served at Fort Ord and Fort Irwin, both in California, and was deployed to Panama, Germany and Colombia before his 2008 retirement from active duty.
Since his retirement, Boettger has been a civilian polygraph examiner with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division Office.
Boettger, the son of Marvena Boettger-Rongisch and the late Robert Boettger of North Platte, took part in the 1989-90 U.S. invasion of Panama two months after joining the 571st MP Company at Fort Ord.
He received “numerous accolades” for his service in providing security and briefing dignitaries during the mission that deposed and captured Panamanian dictator Gen. Manuel Noriega, according to his award citation.
Boettger conducted numerous drug operations during his post-Panama MP career, identifying numerous military and civilian drug dealers and seizing thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs.
Boettger is the senior polygraph examiner in the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division Command. He developed and has taught a Therapeutic Interview and Interrogation class to thousands of military and civilian law enforcement members, his award citation said.
The Military Police Regimental Association established the Order of the Marechaussee in 2000 to honor “exceptional dedication, competence and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment,” according to the MPRA website.
The award’s French name comes from George Washington’s name for the Continental Army’s original Provost Corps, founded on May 20, 1778.
A resident of Nolanville, Texas, Boettger attended Mid-Plains Community College before graduating in 1986 from Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
After his active-duty retirement, he received a master’s degree in management and public administration from Webster University near St. Louis.
Boettger and his wife, Aly, have two sons, a daughter and one grandson.
