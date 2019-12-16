Haley Jackson, a senior at North Platte High School, has been awarded the Mary Stringfellow Memorial Scholarship from the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jackson was the NPHS DAR Good Citizen for the 2019-20 school year, which qualified her to enter the optional essay contest, where she wrote on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”
The piece covered her school experiences, future plans, contributions to home and community and extra-curricular activities.
Jackson will receive a $250 scholarship from the local DAR Chapter, and her entry will be forwarded to the DAR Nebraska State Good Citizenship Committee with the possibility of earning more scholarships.
