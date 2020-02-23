The North Platte speech team competed at the Blue and Gold Speech Tournament Feb. 15

Duet acting

Ashton Brown And Megan Jerabek, third place; Isabel Lundy And Emma Dowhower, ninth place; Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, first place.

Entertainment speaking

Bailey Roeder, sixth place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Josh Stoner, fourth place.

Humorous Prose

Aden Reed, eighth place; Megan Jerabek, first place.

Informative Speaking

Katie Bowers, fourth place; Maggie Cook, 11th place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Bailey Roeder-Derek Patterson-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, first place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, third place; Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young-Katie Bowers, fourth place.

Persuasive speaking

Annie von Kampen, second place; Josh Stoner, ninth place.

Poetry interpretation

Abbygail Marshall, fourth place; Emma Dowhower, 10th place; Maddie Ochsner, sixth place.

Serious prose

Annie von Kampen, 11th place; Ashton Brown, 10th place; Isabel Lundy, fifth place; Maggie Cook, fourth place.

Novice

Entertainment speaking

Reyna Wiezorek, sixth place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Izaak Ochsner, third place.

Humorous Prose

Joseph Roeder, first place; Uriel Wiezorek, third place.

Informative speaking

Jenna Hood, first place; Paxton Robertson, sixth place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Olivia Stacy, Joseph Roeder, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Urie Wiezorek, first place.

Persuasive speaking

Jenna Hood, second place; Olivia Stacy, fifth place.

Poetry interpretation

Joseph Roeder, third place; Madeline Mccabe, fourth place.

Serious prose

Rachel Young, first place.

The North Platte speech team competed at the Gothenburg Speech Tournament Feb. 8.

Duet acting

Ashton Brown And Megan Jerabek, fifth place; Isabel Lundy And Emma Dowhower, second place; Maddie Ochsner And Yanira Rodriquez, seventh place; Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, third place.

Entertainment speaking

Bae Rae Roeder, second place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Josh Stoner, first place.

Humorous prose

Aden Reed, first place; Derek Patterson, seventh place; Megan Jerabek, first place.

Informative speaking

Katie Bowers, ninth place; Maggie Cook, fifth place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, fourth place; Bailey Roeder-Joeseph Roeder-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, first place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Drue Russell-Aden Reed, fifth place; Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young-Katie Bowers, seventh place.

Persuasive speaking

Annie von Kampen, eighth place; Josh Stoner, seventh place.

Poetry interpretation

Emma Dowhower, ninth place; Maddie Ochsner, first place; Mae Marshall, sixth place.

Serious Prose

Ashton Brown, ninth place; Isabel Lundy, seventh place.

Novice

Duet Acting

Hunter Hothan And Johnathon Dekleva, eighth place.

Entertainment speaking

Reyna Wiezorek, second place.

Extemporaneous speaking

Izaak Ochsner, third place.

Humorous prose

Andrew Timms, fifth place; Joseph Roeder, fourth place; Uriel Wiezorek, seventh place.

Informative speaking

Hallie Sexson, fourth place; Jenna Hood, eighth place.

Oral interpretation of drama

Olivia Stacy, Andrew Timms, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Urie Wiezorek, first place.

Persuasive speaking

Chantel Vargas, second place.

Poetry interpretation

Andrew Timms, fifth place; Joseph Roeder, second place; Madeline Mccabe, fourth place.

Serious prose

Cali Soper, fifth place; Rachel Young, first place.

