The North Platte speech team competed at the Blue and Gold Speech Tournament Feb. 15
Duet acting
Ashton Brown And Megan Jerabek, third place; Isabel Lundy And Emma Dowhower, ninth place; Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, first place.
Entertainment speaking
Bailey Roeder, sixth place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Josh Stoner, fourth place.
Humorous Prose
Aden Reed, eighth place; Megan Jerabek, first place.
Informative Speaking
Katie Bowers, fourth place; Maggie Cook, 11th place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Bailey Roeder-Derek Patterson-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, first place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Maggie Cook-Aden Reed, third place; Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young-Katie Bowers, fourth place.
Persuasive speaking
Annie von Kampen, second place; Josh Stoner, ninth place.
Poetry interpretation
Abbygail Marshall, fourth place; Emma Dowhower, 10th place; Maddie Ochsner, sixth place.
Serious prose
Annie von Kampen, 11th place; Ashton Brown, 10th place; Isabel Lundy, fifth place; Maggie Cook, fourth place.
Novice
Entertainment speaking
Reyna Wiezorek, sixth place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Izaak Ochsner, third place.
Humorous Prose
Joseph Roeder, first place; Uriel Wiezorek, third place.
Informative speaking
Jenna Hood, first place; Paxton Robertson, sixth place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Olivia Stacy, Joseph Roeder, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Urie Wiezorek, first place.
Persuasive speaking
Jenna Hood, second place; Olivia Stacy, fifth place.
Poetry interpretation
Joseph Roeder, third place; Madeline Mccabe, fourth place.
Serious prose
Rachel Young, first place.
The North Platte speech team competed at the Gothenburg Speech Tournament Feb. 8.
Duet acting
Ashton Brown And Megan Jerabek, fifth place; Isabel Lundy And Emma Dowhower, second place; Maddie Ochsner And Yanira Rodriquez, seventh place; Bailey Roeder And Derek Patterson, third place.
Entertainment speaking
Bae Rae Roeder, second place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Josh Stoner, first place.
Humorous prose
Aden Reed, first place; Derek Patterson, seventh place; Megan Jerabek, first place.
Informative speaking
Katie Bowers, ninth place; Maggie Cook, fifth place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Yanira Rodriguez-Maddie Ochsner-Izaak Ochsner-Brent Hansen-Will Myers, fourth place; Bailey Roeder-Joeseph Roeder-Abby Marshall-Josh Stoner-Emily Stadler, first place; Addie Russell-Ashton Brown-Megan Jerabek-Drue Russell-Aden Reed, fifth place; Emma Dowhower-Isabel Lundy-Annie von Kampen-Rachel Young-Katie Bowers, seventh place.
Persuasive speaking
Annie von Kampen, eighth place; Josh Stoner, seventh place.
Poetry interpretation
Emma Dowhower, ninth place; Maddie Ochsner, first place; Mae Marshall, sixth place.
Serious Prose
Ashton Brown, ninth place; Isabel Lundy, seventh place.
Novice
Duet Acting
Hunter Hothan And Johnathon Dekleva, eighth place.
Entertainment speaking
Reyna Wiezorek, second place.
Extemporaneous speaking
Izaak Ochsner, third place.
Humorous prose
Andrew Timms, fifth place; Joseph Roeder, fourth place; Uriel Wiezorek, seventh place.
Informative speaking
Hallie Sexson, fourth place; Jenna Hood, eighth place.
Oral interpretation of drama
Olivia Stacy, Andrew Timms, Paxton Robertson, Reyna Wiezorek, Urie Wiezorek, first place.
Persuasive speaking
Chantel Vargas, second place.
Poetry interpretation
Andrew Timms, fifth place; Joseph Roeder, second place; Madeline Mccabe, fourth place.
Serious prose
Cali Soper, fifth place; Rachel Young, first place.
