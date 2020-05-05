The National Speech and Debate Tournament offers students across the country the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Josh Stoner, who will be a senior next year at North Platte High School, has qualified for the national competition.
He finished fourth at a qualifying tournament, which meant he was an alternate to the nationals. On Monday, he found out a competitor had dropped out, giving Stoner his chance.
“I just got the news about an hour ago, so I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Stoner said Monday afternoon. “Because of COVID-19, the national tournament has been moved online, and due to a special set of circumstances, I’m now going to nationals. I’m really excited for me.”
Stoner will be competing in International Extemporaneous Speaking, which is based on issues from around the world.
“I have 30 minutes to prepare about a five-minute speech,” Stoner said. “I could have a question about a current economic crisis that is going on, let’s say, in Britain, or it can be a different thing with the (Eurasian Economic Union) or something that may relate with Russia.”
To open the competition, Stoner said, he will have a guaranteed number of rounds.
“The topic will vary from round to round, so each time I go in for a round, I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Stoner said. “Each round I’ll have to create a new speech every time I compete.”
The format offers everyone an equal opportunity.
“It allows them to really see what you’re capable of, because one performance might be really bad,” Stoner said. “But that could just be a fluke or nervousness, and the rest can be absolutely fantastic.
“That makes it more of an even playing field for everyone so they can actually see everyone’s skills.”
Competitors are not allowed to use the internet, but they have a designated app that is made for that particular subject.
“It downloads hundreds of thousands of articles from a bunch of different news sources onto the computer,” Stoner said. “I can’t just Google for information so it prevents me from plagiarism. It makes it so you have to come up with your speech and you didn’t just copy it from someone else.”
He said the research is what gets him excited about competition.
“The whole thing about this is challenge and it’s the rush that you get during the 30 minutes,” Stoner said. “That’s probably my favorite part is me figuring out my speech as I go and making it my own personal speech and not having to follow to the same guidelines every single time.”
He said because of COVID-19, he missed out on the state competition.
“But the fact that I’ve gotten this opportunity is a huge redeeming factor for me,” Stoner said. “It’s given me like this new hope and allows me to end the year properly.”
Stoner said it makes him sad that others didn’t get to finish the year as they had planned.
“Even if I don’t make it far at the national level, this is a huge learning experience for me,” Stoner said.
