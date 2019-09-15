All area high school juniors and seniors and their parents are invited to learn more about their college options at the North Platte High School Educational Planning Program and College Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 25. The EPP will be hosted by the Nebraska Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, according to a press release from the school.
Representatives from colleges, universities and military branches will be in attendance. The purpose of the program is to give high school students and their parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors.
A representative from EducationQuest Foundation will be there to provide information and resources to Nebraska students about scholarship searching and financial aid.
The program is free and open to the public. All area high school junior and senior students and their parents are welcome to attend. For more information, call North Platte High School Counselor Brianna Quiroz at 308-535-7105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.