The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools has announced that Taryn Oliver is the NPPS Bulldog staff member of the month for April. Miss Oliver is the physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary. Oliver, a graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney, started her career at North Platte Public Schools in 2014. She taught high school health education before moving to a PE classroom. She is a member of the Lincoln PBIS team. Last fall she organized a Harry Potter book club for 40 students
after school.
Principal Matt Irish nominated Oliver for the award.
“Taryn is relentlessly finding ways to help our students and staff be successful. She has been instrumental in developing a wet/cold weather indoor recess plan to help the students get the exercise and social interactions they need.” Irish said. “Taryn brings an excitement and love of learning to Lincoln Elementary.”
The April business sponsor was Next Nebraska. Monthly sponsors give honorees a gift basket. The foundation provides balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog Store at NPHS, and Prairie Friends and Flowers delivers a bouquet.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours. Interested business sponsors can contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 696-3325.
