The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools has announced that they are honoring Marnia Hughes as the March NPPS Bulldog staff member of the. Marnia is the early developmental network coordinator for the Early Childhood Department at North Platte Public Schools. Marnia has been with NPPS Early Childhood Services for 10 years. As part of her role, she coordinates and finds services for families with children 0- to 3-years-old. Her peers describe Marnia as the “heart” of the program.
Peggy Romshek, special education services director for North Platte Public Schools nominated Marnia for the award. “Marnia brings so many skills to her position as services coordinator, which makes her deserving of this award.” Romshek said. “To me what stands out the most is she gets what families are going through and that is what makes her bond with them and do an exceptional job for them.”
Marnia is also a nominee for North Platte Public School Districts 2020 staff person of the year to be celebrated at a date yet to be determined due to the cancellation of Education After Hours scheduled for later this month.
The March business sponsors were Doodads and Fandangles, Jennifer Gilland and Sara Sonneman. Monthly sponsors give honorees a gift basket. The Foundation provides balloons and a gift card to the NPHS Bulldog Store and Prairie Friends and Flowers delivers a bouquet.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours re-scheduled for fall 2020. The Foundation is seeking monthly award sponsors for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.
