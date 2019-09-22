NPPS names September staff member of month

Tamran

Berol

 Courtesy photo

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools has announced that Tamran Berol is being honored as the NPPS Bulldog staff member of the month for September. Berol is the administrative assistant at Buffalo Elementary School.

She was nominated by DaNesa Fleck, Buffalo Elementary principal. In her nomination, Fleck described Berol as an angel.

“She is here for the right reasons: kids and communication,” Fleck said.

Monthly award winners are given a gift basket, balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog store at NPHS, provided by the Foundation, gifts from monthly business sponsors and a flower bouquet from Prairie Friends and Flowers. The September business sponsor was Jason and Lori Hansen with Midwest Family Financial.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. Business sponsors are being sought for the 2019-20 school year. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.