NPPS names September staff member of month

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools has announced that Tamran Berol is being honored as the NPPS Bulldog staff member of the month for September. Berol is the administrative assistant at Buffalo Elementary School.
She was nominated by DaNesa Fleck, Buffalo Elementary principal. In her nomination, Fleck described Berol as an angel.
“She is here for the right reasons: kids and communication,” Fleck said.
Monthly award winners are given a gift basket, balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog store at NPHS, provided by the Foundation, gifts from monthly business sponsors and a flower bouquet from Prairie Friends and Flowers. The September business sponsor was Jason and Lori Hansen with Midwest Family Financial.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. Business sponsors are being sought for the 2019-20 school year. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.
